Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Spikes 2.41%

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has added 7.51% over last one month compared to 1.17% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.16% rise in the SENSEX

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd rose 2.41% today to trade at Rs 958.6. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.52% to quote at 71920.7. The index is up 1.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zen Technologies Ltd increased 2.34% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd added 2.06% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 0.56 % over last one year compared to the 6.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.