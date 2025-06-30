Bharti Hexacom Ltd Slips 3.32%

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has added 4.16% over last one month compared to 5.93% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.16% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Hexacom Ltd fell 3.32% today to trade at Rs 1906.4. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.14% to quote at 3149.75. The index is up 5.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd decreased 1.49% and Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 0.81% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 1.66 % over last one year compared to the 6.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Hexacom Ltd has added 4.16% over last one month compared to 5.93% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.16% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2105 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17792 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2023.05 on 27 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036.4 on 10 Jul 2024.