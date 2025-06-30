VRL Logistics edges higher on bonus share issue proposal

VRL Logistics advanced 2.84% to Rs 589.35 after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, 04 July 2025, to consider and recommend the capitalization of reserves & retained profits for issuance of bonus shares.

The announcement was made after trading hours on Friday, 27 June 2025.

VRL Logistics is engaged in logistics services dealing mainly in domestic transportation of goods. Other businesses include bus operations, transport of passengers by air, sale of power, and sale of certified emission reduction (CER) units generated from the operation of windmills.

The company's net profit surged 244.71% to Rs 74.25 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 21.54 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5.84% to Rs 809.03 crore, compared to Rs 764.40 crore in Q4 FY24.