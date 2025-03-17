Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX gains 1.01% to 13.42.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,589.50, a premium of 80.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,508.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 advanced 111.55 points or 0.50% to 22,508.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.01% to 13.42.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

