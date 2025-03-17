Kranti Inds gains on securing new export order from Canada

Kranti Industries rose 2.10% to Rs 101.90 after the company announced that it has received a new export part development order, along with a purchase order, from CGL Manufacturing Inc. (Arrow Machine and Fabrication Group) of Canada.

According to an exchange filing, the company has secured the order for the supply of new industrial machinery parts, specifically alternator housing, with an approximate value of $49,718.

The order, awarded by the international entity, is expected to be executed on or before 30 June 2025.

The company also clarified that the contract does not fall under related party transactions, and the promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 15 March 2025.

Kranti Industries leverages cutting-edge technology with state-of-the-art infrastructure, transforming into a digital smart factory, reflecting its commitment to excellence. It specializes in precision machined components for automotive parts, including transmissions, axles, chassis, engines, and other essential components for the automotive and engineering industries.

The company reported consolidated loss of Rs 1.03 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 14.5% YoY to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Also Read

As of 17 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 116.27 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News