SEPC FZE wins energy infrastructure project in UAE

SEPC has secured an order for AED 35,000,000 (Rs 85 crore) through its UAE arm, SEPC FZE, for a strategic energy infrastructure upgrade project in the United Arab Emirates.
Awarded by Lauren Middle East Engineering Construction L.L.C., the contract involves installation of a new Emergency Shutdown (ESD) system, Nitrogen Generation Unit, and advanced Public Address & General Alarm (PAGA) System at Mubarraz Island, under the Abu Dhabi Oil Company (ADOC) development framework.
The project will run until December 2026, marking a significant expansion of SEPC's energy and process-industry capability footprint in the Middle East region.
The scope includes mobilization of specialized engineering teams, piping and instrumentation modifications, and integration of mission-critical safety systems essential for oil and gas operational continuity. Payment and deliverables will follow a milestone-based, back-to-back contractual alignment with ADOC requirements. As per the agreement, payment will start 60-days after submission of approved Invoice with the Progress report.
