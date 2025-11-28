SEPC FZE wins energy infrastructure project in UAE

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

SEPC has secured an order for AED 35,000,000 (Rs 85 crore) through its UAE arm, SEPC FZE, for a strategic energy infrastructure upgrade project in the United Arab Emirates.

Awarded by Lauren Middle East Engineering Construction L.L.C., the contract involves installation of a new Emergency Shutdown (ESD) system, Nitrogen Generation Unit, and advanced Public Address & General Alarm (PAGA) System at Mubarraz Island, under the Abu Dhabi Oil Company (ADOC) development framework.

The project will run until December 2026, marking a significant expansion of SEPC's energy and process-industry capability footprint in the Middle East region.

The scope includes mobilization of specialized engineering teams, piping and instrumentation modifications, and integration of mission-critical safety systems essential for oil and gas operational continuity. Payment and deliverables will follow a milestone-based, back-to-back contractual alignment with ADOC requirements. As per the agreement, payment will start 60-days after submission of approved Invoice with the Progress report.