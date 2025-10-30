Larsen & Toubro to deliver HVDC converter stations for offshore wind program of TenneT

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has achieved a major milestone in its Offshore Wind Business by securing a critical role in the prestigious High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) offshore wind program of TenneT, the Dutch German transmission system operator. This landmark development reinforces L&T's position as a key enabler in the global energy transition and underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable infrastructure.

Collaborating with Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader in electrification, L&T has been nominated by TenneT to deliver state-of-the-art HVDC converter stations. This initiative aims to accelerate the integration of large-scale renewable energy into the European power grid, particularly across the German and Dutch sectors of the North Sea.