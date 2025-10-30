Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon secures Rs 307-cr order from ISC Projects

Dilip Buildcon secures Rs 307-cr order from ISC Projects

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Dilip Buildcon announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 307.08 crore from ISC Projects.

The order entails composite work for the execution of various infrastructure and railway construction activities, including earthwork through filling and cutting, blanketing, construction of minor bridges, drainage systems, protection work, P-way track linking, supply and transportation of P-way materials, ballast supply, and construction of service buildings, goomties, workshop sheds, heavy repair sheds, bogie shop, stores, and road works. It also includes circulating area development, abrasion-resistant granolithic concrete flooring, ballast-less track beams, GDR pathway work, structural steel, and metalizing work, among others.

The project pertains to the Barpali Loading Bulb at Kusara, under the jurisdiction of the Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction), Jharsuguda, Chakradharpur Division, South Eastern Railway, and is to be completed within 24 months.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group hold any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 93.57% to Rs 271 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 140 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 16.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,620 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter rose 0.04% to Rs 483 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

