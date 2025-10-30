Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infra bags Rs 12-cr NHAI contract for user fee collection on Ujjain-Garoth section

Highway Infra bags Rs 12-cr NHAI contract for user fee collection on Ujjain-Garoth section

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Highway Infrastructure said that it has secured a contract worth Rs 11.76 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for user fee collection on the four-lane Ujjain-Garoth (Package I, II & III) section of NH-752D in Madhya Pradesh.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, entails the operation and collection of user fees at designated fee plazas, along with the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including the replenishment of consumable items.

According to the companys filing, the project is expected to be executed within 90 days. The total contract value stands at Rs 11.76 crore (Rupees Eleven Crore Seventy-Six Lakh Thirty Thousand only).

The company clarified that neither the promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction.

This latest win strengthens Highway Infrastructures presence in Indias highway operations and maintenance segment, particularly in user fee collection and asset management under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) framework.

Highway Infrastructure (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.

For the twelve months ended 31 March 2025, HIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore on revenue of Rs 495.72 crore.

Shares of Highway Infrastructure shed 0.15% to Rs 78.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

