Kellton Tech Solutions collaborates with United Nations Population Fund

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
To deliver Gen AI applications for transformation of UNFPA's global programs

Kellton Tech Solutions was selected by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to design and deliver Generative AI-driven applications that strengthen digital innovation and human-centered transformation across UNFPA's global programs.

This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in Kellton's commitment to leveraging Artificial Intelligence for social impact, enabling one of the world's foremost development organizations to accelerate progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By integrating responsible AI practices with UNFPA's vision of ensuring health, rights, and well-being for all, Kellton continues to demonstrate its responsibility to technology that drives purpose and inclusion.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

