INR regains momentum; Benchmark indices up modestly

The Indian rupee rose 21 paise to close at 85.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday on the back of a decline in global crude oil prices and a weaker greenback. Foreign fund inflows and firm domestic equity markets further boosted the rupee. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.75 against the US dollar and traded in a narrow range of 85.64-85.80 before settling at 85.68 (provisional), up 26 paise from the previous close. Meanwhile, Indian shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump delayed imposing higher tariffs on U.S imports and indicated he would make further climb downs on tariffs. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up by 270.01 points, or 0.32 percent, to 83,712.51 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 61.20 points, or 0.24 percent, at 25,522.50. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended lower by 0.25% at 85.75.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News