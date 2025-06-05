Five-Star Business Finance allots 4,790 equity shares under ASOP

Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 4,790 equity shares of Re 1 each pursuant to exercise of stock options under Five-Star Associate Stock Option Scheme, 2018.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 29,44,35,045 consisting of 29,44,35,045 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each to Rs 29,44,39,835 consisting of 29,44,39,835 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News