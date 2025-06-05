Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Sugar production expected to hit 35 million tonnes in next season

India's Sugar production expected to hit 35 million tonnes in next season

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) has stated this week that this year's closing stock of sugar on September 30 will likely be 4.87 million tonnes (mt), which is adequate to meet the first two months' demand in the next season as the production in the 2025-26 season (October- September) is likely to be 35 mt. As per current projections, the closing stock of sugar at the end of the 2024-25 season is estimated at approximately 4.87 mt. This stock level is considered adequate to meet domestic consumption requirements for the crucial months of October and November 2025, ensuring price stability and uninterrupted supply, the NFCSF said in a statement. However, it did not rule out a 2 per cent margin of error in the calculations while arriving at the closing stock as the data are based on information derived from the monthly release orders issued by the government and information furnished by the sugar mills. The cooperative body also said that currently the ex-mill sugar prices remain stable at Rs 3,880-3,920 per quintal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sika Interplant soars 56% in three days, hits record high

Choice Intl's arm bags Rs 63.43 cr projects from Maharashtra and Odisha Governments

Indef Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Avantel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indices may see a dull start

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story