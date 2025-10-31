Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles flat as dollar stays firm overseas

INR settles flat as dollar stays firm overseas

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
The Indian rupee pared intra-day losses to settle flat at 88.69 (provisional) against the American currency on Friday, as weak domestic equities and a firm US dollar in overseas markets offset the gains from lower crude oil prices. Domestic shares ended lower on Friday as renewed foreign investor selling overshadowed upbeat corporate earnings and easing global trade tensions. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 465.75 points, or 0.55 percent, to 83,938.71, tracking mixed global cues. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 155.75 points, or 0.60 percent, to 25,722.10. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.60 and touched a high of 88.59 and a low of 88.78 against the greenback during the session. The local unit finally settled at 88.69 (provisional), unchanged from its previous closing level. On Thursday, the rupee crashed 47 paise to settle at 88.69 against the US dollar after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged US inflation staying above the target level and uncertainties in the labour market, trimming hope for a further rate cut in the December policy.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

