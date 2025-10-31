Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.56%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.56% at 8184.35 today. The index has added 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India rose 4.46%, Canara Bank jumped 3.09% and Punjab National Bank added 2.33%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 22.00% over last one year compared to the 6.27% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.32% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.60% to close at 25722.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.55% to close at 83938.71 today.

