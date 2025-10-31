Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.56%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 1.56%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.56% at 8184.35 today. The index has added 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India rose 4.46%, Canara Bank jumped 3.09% and Punjab National Bank added 2.33%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 22.00% over last one year compared to the 6.27% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.32% and Nifty Metal index has slid 1.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.60% to close at 25722.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.55% to close at 83938.71 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 466 pts lower, Nifty ends below 25,750 mark; PSU bank shares rally

Kalpataru Projects Intl Q2 PAT climbs 91% YoY to Rs 240 cr

Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 169.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Omansh Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story