Nifty slides below 24,400; PSU banks drop

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 222.86 points or 0.27% to 80,575.98. The Nifty 50 index lost 69.65 points or 0.28% to 24,391.50.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.84% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.88%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,056 shares rose and 2,344 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
Radico Khaitan (up 0.57%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.21%), Shipping Corporation of India (down 1.02%), Aadhar Housing Finance (down 0.88%), Aarti Drugs (down 0.72%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (down 1.19%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India (down 1.77%), Avalon Technologies (down 0.07%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.38%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (up 1.84%), eMudhra (down 0.72%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 1.40%), JBM Auto (down 0.29%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 1.64%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (down 0.02%), KEI Industries (down 0.43%), Vedant Fashions (down 1.92%), Mahanagar Gas (down 0.51%), Paradeep Phosphates (down 1.80%), One 97 Communications (down 3.10%), Piramal Enterprises (down 1.70%) and Polycab India (up 0.23%), will declare their result later today.
New Listing:
Shares of Ather Energy were currently trading at Rs 324.40 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 1.06% as compared with the issue price of Rs 321.
The scrip was listed at Rs 326.05, exhibiting a premium of 1.57% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 332.90 and a low of 321. On the BSE, over 7.48 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index dropped 1.69% to 6,441.55. The index fell 1.72% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Bank of India (down 2.05%), Union Bank of India (down 2%), Punjab National Bank (down 1.76%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 1.51%), Indian Bank (down 1.48%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.38%), Central Bank of India (down 1.36%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.36%), Canara Bank (down 1.31%) and State Bank of India (down 1.27%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Coforge added 1.43% after the IT company reported a 20.81% jump in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 305.9 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 253.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 4.66% QoQ to Rs 3,409.9 crore in Q4 FY25.
Yes Bank advanced 2.99% after the following reports that Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to acquire up to a 51% stake in the private sector lender.
CCL Products (India) surged 13.67% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 56.18% to Rs 101.86 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 65.22 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 15.02% YoY to Rs 835.84 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.
