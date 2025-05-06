One 97 Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 539.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.69% to Rs 1911.50 crore

Net Loss of One 97 Communications reported to Rs 539.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 549.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.69% to Rs 1911.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2267.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 658.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1417.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.84% to Rs 6900.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9977.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1911.502267.106900.409977.80-4.65-20.61-21.83-11.74130.40-340.80-795.90-649.00-19.90-536.40-1468.50-1384.70-539.80-549.60-658.70-1417.00

