Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One 97 Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 539.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

One 97 Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 539.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 15.69% to Rs 1911.50 crore

Net Loss of One 97 Communications reported to Rs 539.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 549.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.69% to Rs 1911.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2267.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 658.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1417.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.84% to Rs 6900.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9977.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1911.502267.10 -16 6900.409977.80 -31 OPM %-4.65-20.61 --21.83-11.74 - PBDT130.40-340.80 LP -795.90-649.00 -23 PBT-19.90-536.40 96 -1468.50-1384.70 -6 NP-539.80-549.60 2 -658.70-1417.00 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 84.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 32.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Stanpacks (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story