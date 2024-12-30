INR settles lower amid muted equities

The Indian rupee dropped 4 paise to 85.52 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as dollar demand from importers, foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities dented investor sentiments. Domestic key equity indices ended a volatile session with moderate losses on Monday. The Nifty closed below the 23,650 mark after hitting the day's high of 23,915.35. As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 450.94 points or 0.57% to 78,248.13. The Nifty 50 index fell 168.50 points or 0.71% to 23,644.90. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 0.47%. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note and witnessed an intra-day low of 85.59 and a high of 85.43 against the American currency.

