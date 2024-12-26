Nifty December futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX jumped 6.50% to 14.04.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 23,748.75, a discount of 1.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,750.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 25.55 points or 0.10% to 23,750.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.50% to 14.04.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

