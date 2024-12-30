Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX soared 5.55% to 13.97.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,828, a premium of 183.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,644.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 168.50 points or 0.71% to 23,644.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.55% to 13.97.

State Bank of India, Zomato and Adani Enterprises were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News