Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR settles marginally lower amid global trade tensions

INR settles marginally lower amid global trade tensions

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee pared initial gains to settle 3 paise lower at 88.12 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking persistent foreign portfolio outflows and global trade tensions. INR remained under pressure on worries over US tariffs on India and global trade uncertainties. Moreover, sustained foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.98 against the US dollar and touched an intraday low level of 88.19 before ending the session at 88.12 (provisional), down 3 paise from its previous close. Meanwhile, dollar index extends downside to a near seven week low on Tuesday morning in Asia amid rising expectations of a September Federal rate cut that is pushing down the dollar. The dollar index is seen edging lower since Fridays weak US jobs report and is linger under 98 mark.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty tops 24,850 as Infy buyback plan lifts IT shares; Fed-cut bets underpin gains

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.76%

Japanese markets end lower

China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.51%

Barometers end with modest gains; IT shares witness value buying

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story