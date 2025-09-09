Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.76%

Nifty IT index ended up 2.76% at 35255.95 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd rose 4.98%, Wipro Ltd jumped 2.73% and Tech Mahindra Ltd added 2.57%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 16.00% over last one year compared to the 0.27% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index gained 0.86% and Nifty Services Sector index increased 0.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.39% to close at 24868.6 while the SENSEX increased 0.39% to close at 81101.32 today.

