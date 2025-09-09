Barometers end with modest gains; IT shares witness value buying

The key equity indices ended with decent gains today, buoyed by recent GST rate cuts, upbeat domestic data and optimism over a potential U.S. Fed rate cut next week. Investors will monitor inflation numbers due later this week. Positive economic reforms overshadowed the impact of the NSEs weekly F&O expiry. The Nifty closed above the 24,850 mark.

IT, pharma and FMCG shares advanced while realty, oil & gas and PSU Bank shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 314.02 points or 0.39% to 81,101.32. The Nifty 50 index rose 95.45 points or 0.39% to 24,868.60.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.22%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,997 shares rose and 2,126 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged. New Listing: Shares of Amanta Healthcare ended at Rs 140.65 on the BSE, representing a premium of 11.63% compared with the issue price of Rs 126. The scrip was listed at Rs 134, exhibiting a premium of 6.35% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 140.65 and a low of Rs 132. On the BSE, over 5.47 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Amanta Healthcare was subscribed 82.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 September 2025 and it closed on 3 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 120 and 126 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index surged 2.76% to 35,255.90, snapping a five-day losing streak as investors engaged in value buying after recent declines. The index dropped 4% over the past five sessions amid tariff uncertainties and global concerns. Infosys (up 5.06%), Wipro (up 2.7%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.56%), Mphasis (up 2.51%) and Persistent Systems (up 2.42%), Coforge (up 2.04%), LTIMindtree (up 1.97%), HCL Technologies (up 1.57%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.36%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.07%).

Stocks in Spotlight: Infosys gained 5.06% after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday (11 September 2025) to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) added 1.07% after the company has signed a partnership with CEA to accelerate innovation and industrialization of physical AI solutions. Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 2.53% after the company received a Letter of Award (LOA) for executing a large-scale solar project with a capacity of 870 MWac/1218 MWp. Nova Agritech declined 2.29% after the company announced that its chief financial officer (CFO), Gunupudi Kamoji Srinivas, has resigned from his position effective from 8 September 2025.

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 0.52%. The company, along with its InvIT associate IRB Infrastructure Trust, reported a strong 11.92% year-on-year growth in toll revenue for August 2025. Virtual Galaxy Infotech advanced 2.28% after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Xangars Infratech Solutions for deployment of 1 lakh UPI and QR-based sound boxes with digital payment solutions in India. Quality Power Electrical Equipments gained 2.21% after its step-down arm, Endoks Enerji Anonim Sirketi, secured two orders worth Rs 75.19 crore from a European customer for supply of its FACTS system to a steel plant. RailTel Corporation of India rallied 3.70% after the company announced that it has secured a series of significant work orders from the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), with a cumulative value of Rs 713.52 crore.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure jumped 3.75% after the company received a work order worth Rs 125.85 crore from Public Works Region, Nashik, for improvement and widening of Adgaon Girnare Waghera Harsul Ozarkhed Road (SH 28) in Maharashtra. Global Markets: Most European market advanced on Tuesday, as investors digested the ongoing political turmoil in France following the ousting of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Monday. as expectations of a U.S. rate cut as early as next week persisted, even as political upheavals continued. The Japanese market saw strong buying interest for second consecutive session after the countrys Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation Sunday.

The rally is being fuelled by hopes that the next leader from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could unleash a new wave of fiscal stimulus to bolster the Japanese economy. Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high as investors geared up for a data-heavy week that includes two closely watched readings on inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished up 0.45% at 21,798.70, a record high after hitting a new all-time intraday high in the session. The S&P 500, meanwhile, settled up 0.21% at 6,495.15, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.09 points, or 0.25%, to close at 45,514.95.