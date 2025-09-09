Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets end lower

Sep 09 2025
Japanese markets ended lower after posting strong gains in the previous session on optimism over trade and expectations for looser fiscal policy, following the resignation of fiscal hawk Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The Nikkei average climbed past the key 44,000 mark for the first time before surrendering early gains to settle 0.42 percent lower at 43,459.29. The broader Topix index ended down 0.51 percent at 3,122.12.

Tech stocks followed their U.S. peers higher, with chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest surging 6.5 percent and Tokyo Electron rising over 2 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sep 09 2025

