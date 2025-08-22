Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR slides back to one-week low as dollar rebounds

INR slides back to one-week low as dollar rebounds

Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
The Indian rupee fell 27 paise to close at 87.52 (provisional) against the greenback on Friday as domestic equity markets ended weaker and the US dollar strengthened ahead of the speech of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Indian shares fell sharply on Friday, taking rupee to a one-week low. The benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 693.86 points, or 0.85 percent, to 81,306.85, snapping a six-day winning streak. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 213.65 points, or 0.85 percent, to 24,870.10. However, inflow of foreign funds and a drop in Brent crude prices supported the domestic unit at lower level. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 87.37 against the greenback and traded in the range of 87.32-87.55 before settling at 87.52 (provisional), down 27 paise from its previous close.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

