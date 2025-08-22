Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.25%

Nifty Metal index ended down 1.25% at 9375.45 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd shed 2.79%, Adani Enterprises Ltd slipped 2.20% and Tata Steel Ltd fell 1.83%. The Nifty Metal index is up 1.00% over last one year compared to the 0.24% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.12% and Nifty Bank index has dropped 1.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.85% to close at 24870.1 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.85% to close at 81306.85 today.

