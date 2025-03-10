INR slips to one-week low

The Indian rupee depreciated by 38 paise, a near one-week low, to close at 87.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday due to volatile crude oil prices amid tariff uncertainties worldwide and unabated outflow of foreign funds. Moreover, a weaker American currency failed to support the local unit as a sell-off in the domestic equity market hit the sentiment adversely. Indian shares ended slightly lower on Monday, failing to hold early gains due to uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs and signs of deepening deflationary pressures in China. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex fluctuated before ending the session down 217.41 points, or 0.29 percent, at 74,115.17. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 22,460.30, down 92.20 points, or 0.41 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 87.24 and touched the day's low of 87.36 amid intense volatility. The unit touched an intraday high of 87.16 before ending the session at 87.33 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a loss of 38 paise from its previous closing level.

