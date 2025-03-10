Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.04%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.04%

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.04% at 799.7 today. The index has slipped 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd dropped 6.55%, Raymond Ltd slipped 3.60% and Macrotech Developers Ltd shed 3.35%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 13.00% over last one year compared to the 0.15% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.86% and Nifty Energy index is down 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.41% to close at 22460.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.29% to close at 74115.17 today.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

