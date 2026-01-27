Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slides 4.08%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 6.17% over last one month compared to 3.81% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.24% drop in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell 4.08% today to trade at Rs 3397.9. The BSE Auto index is down 0.49% to quote at 59264.82. The index is down 3.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd decreased 2.02% and Apollo Tyres Ltd lost 1.47% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 19.79 % over last one year compared to the 8.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 6.17% over last one month compared to 3.81% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.24% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13282 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 86335 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3840 on 05 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2360.45 on 07 Apr 2025.