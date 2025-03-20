Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays supported as NIFTY hits five week high

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
India Rupee stayed supported today as firm local equities boosted sentiments. INR currently trades at 86.34 per US dollar, up 3 paise on the day. INR currently holds around eight week high. INR held up despite some strength in the US dollar index which came up a five month low and currently trades at 103.60, up 0.49% on the day. Local stocks soared and benchmark indices ended with major gains. The Nifty ended around five week high around 23,200 level.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

