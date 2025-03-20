Hindustan Construction-Tata Projects JV wins Rs 2,470 cr contract from Tata Power

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Tata Projects (TPL) in a 50:50 Joint Venture have been awarded a Rs 2,470 crore contract by Tata Power Company for the construction of Bhivpuri Off-Stream Open Loop Pumped Storage Project (PSP) 1000 MW (2x333 MW + 2x167 MW) located at Karjat, Maharashtra.

The scope of work includes Civil and H&M components of the project i.e. Coffer Dam, Intake Structure including gates & screen at the existing upper reservoir of Thokerwadi, Head Race Tunnels, Penstock, Surge Shaft, Pressure Shaft, Powerhouse, Tail Race Tunnel, Lower Intake Structures including gate & screens, a new lower reservoir with GFRD Dam, adits, roads & drains, various BOP foundation and building structures. The scope will also include other appurtenant works required for completion of the project consisting of infrastructure works along with review and interface of electro-mechanical works.

HCC has served the nation in the development of nearly 26% of installed hydropower capacity and is currently executing five hydroelectric power projects, including the 1000 MW Tehri Pumped Storage System in Uttarakhand. This latest win by HCC further cements its position as a leading partner in the development of hydropower projects for the country.

