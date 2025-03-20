Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marksans Pharma's Goa facility receives Australian TGA approval

Marksans Pharma's Goa facility receives Australian TGA approval

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
For manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations for Australian markets

Marksans Pharma announced that its manufacturing facility located at Plot A-1, Phase 1-A, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa has been approved by Australian TGA for manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations in Solid Dosage Forms of Tablets and hard Capsules for Australian markets.

The products will be manufactured at the above facility in Goa India and marketed & distributed in Australian markets through the Company's subsidiary Nova Pharmaceuticals Australasia.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

