INR strengthens to 2-month high after Fed's 50 bps rate cut

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
The Indian rupee strengthened by 10 paise to hit a two-month high level of 83.66 against the US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut the benchmark interest rate by 0.50 per cent, boosting investors' sentiment. The economic projections provided by Fed officials at the meeting suggested the central bank will cut rates by another 50 basis points by the end of the year. Fed officials also expect to continue lowering rates next year, with the projections indicating rates will be lower by another full percentage point by the end of 2025. Massive buying in domestic equities and inflow of foreign funds also supported the local unit. Indian shares rose on Thursday, but key benchmark indexes ended off their day's highs amid signs of escalating tensions in the Middle East. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex hit a new record high of 83,773.61 in intraday trade before finishing up by 236.57 points, or 0.29 percent, at 83,184.80. Likewise, the broader Nifty index hit a fresh record level of 25,611.95 before closing at 25.415.80, up 38.25 points, or 0.15 percent, from its previous close.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

