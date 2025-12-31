Nifty January futures trade at premium

Vodafone Idea, Indus Tower and SAIL were the top traded contracts

The Nifty 27 January 2025 futures closed at 26,304.80, a premium of 175.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,129.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index surged 190.75 points or 0.74% to 26,129.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 2.09% to 9.48.

Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2025.