INR tumbles to settle at new record low of Rs 91.70 amid risk-off sentiment in global markets; Nifty drags under 25K

The Indian rupee crashed 73 paise to close at an all-time low of 91.70 (provisional) against the American currency on Wednesday, pressured by persistent foreign fund outflow amid heightened uncertainty and risk-off sentiment in global markets. The local unit recorded its previous all-time low of 91.14 on December 16, 2025, and so far this month, the local unit has fallen by 1.50 per cent. The depreciation in the local unit can be attributed to heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Rising tensions in Europe over the Greenland issue and potential tariffs are denting investor sentiment. Domestic shares extended a bruising selloff into a third straight session on Wednesday as risk aversion gripped financial markets on the back of rising bond yields and U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed push to acquire Greenland. The BSE Sensex tumbled more than 850 points before recovering some lost ground to end the session down 270.84 points, or 0.33 percent at 81,909.63, extending losses for a third day. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 75 points, or 0.30 percent, at 25,157.50, after hitting a low of 24,919.80 earlier.

