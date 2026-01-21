Rajratan Global gains after Q3 PAT climbs 122% YoY to Rs 21 crore

Rajratan Global Wire advanced 2.07% to Rs 477.55 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 122.23% to Rs 20.69 crore on 38.07% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 302.06 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) climbed 116.36% to Rs 26.70 crore, compared with Rs 12.34 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 33.39% to Rs 275.36 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 206.43 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 175.07 crore (up 23% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 13.85 crore (down 18.78% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 7.23 crore (down 8.13% YoY) during the period under review.