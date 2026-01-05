INR weakens as slide beyond 90 per US dollar extends

Indian Rupee stayed under stress after breaking above 90 per US dollar mark. The domestic equity benchmarks ended with modest losses today as investors booked profits in select heavyweights amid heightened geopolitical tensions following U.S. military action in Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The Nifty settled near the 26,250 mark. Safe haven demand propped up precious metals impressively following this and the US dollar index also edged up to one-month high. This weighed on Indian Rupee and INR lost 8 paise to 90.28 per US dollar. Meanwhile, Indias foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.29 billion to $696.61 billion in the week ended December 26, 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of Indias Weekly Statistical Supplement released on January 2.

