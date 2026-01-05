Shukra Pharma inks MoU with US-based Borns Medical Robotics for surgical robotic systems

Shukra Pharmaceuticals said that the company, through its subsidiary Shukra Robotics, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Borns Medical Robotics lnc., USA, a globally recognized company in robotic surgical technologies.

The MOU sets out the framework for collaboration between the parties to introduce, promote and commercialize next-generation Al-enabled soft-tissue surgical robotic systems across lndia and select South Asian markets, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Shukra Pharmaceuticals stated that this collaboration will focus on expanding access to robot-assisted minimally invasive surgeries, integrating AI-driven digital surgery workflows to improve standardization and efficiency, and strengthening regional healthcare infrastructure through technology transfer and clinician training.

Borns Medical Robotics will contribute its surgical robotics and AI expertise, while the company will leverage its regulatory capabilities and healthcare market reach across India and South Asia. The collaboration supports the companys long-term strategy of expanding into high-value, technology-led healthcare segments. It is expected to strengthen its medical technology portfolio and market positioning, unlock new revenue opportunities through commercialization and hospital partnerships, enhance brand visibility and competitiveness in digital healthcare, and contribute to sustainable long-term shareholder value by gaining exposure to the fast-growing global surgical robotics market. "The MOU is non-binding in nature and outlines the intent of the parties to explore definitive agreements in due course, subject to detailed commercial terms, regulatory approvals, and mutual consent, the company said in a statement.