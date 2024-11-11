National Fertilizer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.43% to Rs 4390.36 crore

Net profit of National Fertilizer reported to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 87.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.43% to Rs 4390.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5659.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4390.365659.642.85-0.97101.74-36.408.91-126.8312.07-87.10

