Aptech consolidated net profit declines 51.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.72% to Rs 126.50 croreNet profit of Aptech declined 51.88% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 126.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales126.50109.32 16 OPM %6.1312.44 -PBDT12.3318.13 -32 PBT10.1116.14 -37 NP5.5011.43 -52
