Aptech consolidated net profit declines 51.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aptech declined 51.88% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 126.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.126.50109.326.1312.4412.3318.1310.1116.145.5011.43

