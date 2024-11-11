Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shri Vasuprada Plantations reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.38 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 35.45 crore

Net profit of Shri Vasuprada Plantations reported to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 35.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.4531.10 14 OPM %16.705.59 -PBDT5.880.10 5780 PBT4.09-1.81 LP NP4.38-1.59 LP

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Next Story