Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Genus Prime Infra reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %-33.33-3333.33 -PBDT-0.02-2.00 99 PBT-0.02-2.00 99 NP-0.02-2.00 99

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

