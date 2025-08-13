Insecticides India consolidated net profit rises 17.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 691.13 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 17.70% to Rs 58.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 691.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 656.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.691.13656.6912.2410.9884.7773.1677.4566.0158.1149.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News