Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit declines 77.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 103.56 crore

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech declined 77.17% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 103.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.103.56101.064.522.104.5415.003.3213.942.3710.38

