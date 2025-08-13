Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 39.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 39.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Sales rise 9.34% to Rs 62.28 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 39.66% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 62.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales62.2856.96 9 OPM %10.6910.17 -PBDT4.593.50 31 PBT3.362.46 37 NP2.501.79 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

