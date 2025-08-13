Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 39.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.34% to Rs 62.28 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 39.66% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 62.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.62.2856.9610.6910.174.593.503.362.462.501.79

