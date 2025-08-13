Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 68.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 80.67 crore

Net profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 68.60% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 80.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 71.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.80.6771.0813.1212.7217.1311.2215.509.8912.197.23

