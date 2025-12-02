Bank of Baroda spurts 1.61%, up for third straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 300.3, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.97% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% gain in NIFTY and a 12.93% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 300.3, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 26049.4. The Sensex is at 85227.88, down 0.48%. Bank of Baroda has added around 3.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has added around 2.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59681.35, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 133.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 301.4, up 1.45% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 17.97% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% gain in NIFTY and a 12.93% gain in the Nifty Bank index.