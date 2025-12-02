Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 22435, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.58% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.63% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35539.25, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 137.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

