Hitachi Energy India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35539.25, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.83 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 22465, up 1.1% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 83.58% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.63% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.