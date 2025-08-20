Insolation Energy gains as arm begins operations at new 3 GW solar module plant in RJ

Insolation Energy surged 5.29% to Rs 227.80 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy, has commenced commercial operations of its new 3 GW PV module manufacturing plant at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The company stated that this development aligns with the planned capital expenditure for Insolation Green Energy. With the commissioning of this facility, the INA Group's total operational PV module manufacturing capacity now stands at 4 GW.

Jaipur-based Insolation Energy is a leading solar panel manufacturer in India. The company's consolidated net profit surged 127.51% to Rs 126.20 crore while net sales jumped 80.92% to Rs 1,333.76 crore in FY25 over FY24.