Nazara Tech plunges on gaming ban fears, clarifies no direct RMG exposure

Nazara Technologies dropped 6.69% to Rs 1307.55 after media reports suggested that the government may ban all money-based gaming transactions under the proposed Online Gaming Bill.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday (19 August 2025) reportedly approved a bill to regulate online real-money gaming platforms. The move comes amid rising concerns over gambling through digital platforms, addiction, and fragmented state-level regulations. The proposed legislation seeks to create a uniform legal framework for the industry. It criminalises online betting, prescribes strict penalties for violations, and clearly distinguishes real-money gaming from eSports and casual online games.

In a clarification, the company said it has no direct exposure to real money gaming (RMG) businesses. As per its Q1 FY26 results, the contribution of RMG to revenue and EBITDA was nil.

Nazara's only indirect exposure to the segment is through its 46.07% stake in Moonshine Technologies, which operates PokerBaazi. The company emphasized that since it does not hold a majority stake or exercise control, Moonshines revenue is not consolidated in Nazaras financial statements and has no impact on reported revenue or EBITDA. In fact, the contribution to profit after tax from Moonshine in Q1 was negative. Nazara further noted that it has invested Rs 805 crore in Moonshine via a mix of cash and stock, along with Rs 255 crore worth of compulsory convertible shares. However, it stressed that it does not expect any material adverse impact on its financial performance from such media reports.

Nazara Technologies is Indias only publicly listed gaming company. Its key businesses include Curve Games, Kiddopia, Animal Jam, Fusebox Games (Love Island, Big Brother), World Cricket Championship and Sportskeeda, along with offline gaming businesses such as Funky Monkeys and Smaash Entertainment. Nazara also operates Datawrkz, a digital ad tech business. With presence in India, North America, and other global markets, Nazara is building a global gaming platform with strong IP, publishing, and operating capabilities. On a consolidated basis, Nazara Technologies posted a sharp growth in Q1FY26 with revenues of Rs 498.8 crore (+99% YoY) and EBITDA of Rs 47.4 crore (+90% YoY). The core gaming business achieved a 24.4% EBITDA margin, reflecting strong execution of its IP-led gaming strategy. PAT in Q1FY26 was Rs 51.3 crore, marking a 118% YoY increase and underlining the companys continued ability to generate sustainable profits even as it invests for growth.